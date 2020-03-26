Figuring out what to do during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown? England cricketer Jofra Archer gives you some ideas

If you want some entertainment during this time of the 21-day lockdown, look no further than Jofra Archer's Twitter and Instagram handles.
The England fast bowler, who became somewhat of a modern-day Paul the Octopus, during the 2019 World Cup because of his randome 'predictions' on Twitter, has been using the micro-blogging platform to share what he is doing during the three-week lockdown in Great Britain imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Archer's tweets during the Cricket World Cup 2019 regarding some of the outcomes of the matches had gone viral. There was a Archer tweet for nearly everything that happened during the showpiece event in England which the hosts won.
The Cricketing fraternity was able to dig up old tweets from Jofra Archer's Twitter timeline and relate it to some of the highlights of World Cup 2019 in England.
The results were freakish, to say the least. From "Jadeja can bat tho" to "How new Zealand lost this game?1?1?1?11", England's World Cup-winning fast bowler seemed to have predicted the entire WC 2019. And the predictions are still going on it seems with Shaw's case being the latest.
