Fictional characters over MS Dhoni: Check out Gautam Gambhir's 2019 team of the year

As 2019 comes to an end, cricket has seen top notch plays throughout the year. Reminiscing such moments, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has made his pick for Cricket's Team of the Year.
"As #2019 comes to an end, we have witnessed some great cricketing talent. Here's my pick for World XI." tweeted Gambhir after adding the following names to his list.
Incidentally, Gambhir cheekily added Vayu Raghavan in the list as well. Incidentally, MS Dhoni didn't make the cut which is hardly surprising given Dhoni hasn't had his best year in international cricket.
Rohit Sharma
Tom Latham
S. Smith
Virat Kohli
K.Williamson (C)
Arvind Vashishth
Ben Stokes
Pat Cummins
Bumrah
N. Lyon
Vayu Raghavan
Did Gambhir miss out any player? What are your picks for 2019 Team of the Year?
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been named captain of Wisden Test team of the decade. The list which features many ace cricketers of the world, includes ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the only other Indian.
Coming to the 50 over format, Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma and former India skipper M.S. Dhoni have made the cut in Wisden ODI Team of the decade.
The Indian skipper has 11,609 runs from 242 games with a decent average of 59.84. The Indian run-machine, Rohit has 8944 runs from 221 ODIs, averaging 49.14 with 28 centuries and 43 half-centuries. Dhoni has 10773 runs from 350 ODIs with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries.
Wisden's Test team of the decade:
1. Alastair Cook (England)
2. David Warner (Australia)
3. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
4. Steve Smith (Australia)
5. Virat Kohli (India)
6. Ben Stokes (England)
7. AB de Villiers (South Africa)
8. R Ashwin (India)
9. Dale Steyn (South Africa)
10. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)
11. James Anderson (England)
Wisden's ODI team of the decade:
1. Rohit Sharma (India)
2. Virat Kohli (India)
3. David Warner (Australia)
4. AB de Villiers (South Africa)
5. Jos Buttler (England)
6. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)
7. M.S. Dhoni (India)
8. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
9. Mitchell Starc (Australia)
10. Trent Boult (New Zealand)
11. Dale Steyn (South Africa)
Did your favourite player make the cut in Wisden Team of the decade list?
