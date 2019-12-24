Fictional characters over MS Dhoni: Check out Gautam Gambhir's 2019 team of the year

As 2019 comes to an end, cricket has seen top notch plays throughout the year. Reminiscing such moments, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has made his pick for Cricket's Team of the Year.

"As #2019 comes to an end, we have witnessed some great cricketing talent. Here's my pick for World XI." tweeted Gambhir after adding the following names to his list.

Incidentally, Gambhir cheekily added Vayu Raghavan in the list as well. Incidentally, MS Dhoni didn't make the cut which is hardly surprising given Dhoni hasn't had his best year in international cricket.