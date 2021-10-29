e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 09:17 PM IST

Former Australian legend spinner Ashley Mallet dies aged 76 fighting cancer

With 132 wickets at 29.84, Mallet is Australia’s third-highest wicket-takers till date among off-spinners
FPJ Web Desk
Ashley Mallett was one of the greatest off-spinners | Photo: AFP

Former Australian legend and the country's one of the best spinners of all time Ashley Mallet died on Friday after a long battle with deadly cancer disease. Ashley Mallett, who represented Australia in 38 Tests and nine ODIs between 1968 and 1980, died at the age of 76.

With 132 wickets at 29.84, Mallet is Australia’s third-highest wicket-takers till date among off-spinners, after Nathan Lyon (399) and Hugh Trumble (141).

A major highlight of his career was the 1969-70 tour to India, in which he bagged 28 wickets at 19.11 as Australia secured a 3-1 win in a five-Test series under Bill Lawry.

A major highlight of his career was the 1969-70 tour to India, in which he bagged 28 wickets at 19.11 as Australia secured a 3-1 win in a five-Test series under Bill Lawry.

After his playing career, Mallett took to journalism, commentary, coaching, and writing. He co-authored Neil Harvey's biography The Last Invincible, which was released in June this year

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 09:18 PM IST
