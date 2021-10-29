Former Australian legend spinner Ashley Mallet dies aged 76 fighting cancer

Former Australian legend and the country's one of the best spinners of all time Ashley Mallet died on Friday after a long battle with deadly cancer disease. Ashley Mallett, who represented Australia in 38 Tests and nine ODIs between 1968 and 1980, died at the age of 76.

With 132 wickets at 29.84, Mallet is Australia’s third-highest wicket-takers till date among off-spinners, after Nathan Lyon (399) and Hugh Trumble (141).

Mallett took 132 Test wickets at an average of 29.84 in 38 matches between 1968 and 1980. He also played in nine one-day internationals.

A major highlight of his career was the 1969-70 tour to India, in which he bagged 28 wickets at 19.11 as Australia secured a 3-1 win in a five-Test series under Bill Lawry.

After his playing career, Mallett took to journalism, commentary, coaching, and writing. He co-authored Neil Harvey's biography The Last Invincible, which was released in June this year

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 09:18 PM IST