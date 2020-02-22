'Fav leg spinner in the modern game': Poonam Yadav's heroics turn Ian Bishop's head

After India's successful attempt at redemption in the first T20 World Cup fixture against defending champions Australia, spinner Poonam Yadav a name for herself with her googlies.

Taking four wickets, the leggie had a massive impact on the match. Yadav, along with Taniya Bhatia carried India towards the brink of a victory with world-class performance in the very first match of the Women's T20 World Cup.

And in doing so, the spinner earned the tag of 'favourite leg-spinner in the modern game' by none other than Trinidadian cricketer turned commentator Ian Bishop.

Replying to Welsh cricket commentator Alan Wilkin's tweet which described Yadav's 'biggest problem' would be standing in-front of the 6 feet and 5 inches tall man, Bishop said: "Ha ha ha. Don't be envious @alanwilkins22. Shes my favorite legspinner in the modern game."