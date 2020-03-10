Fast&Up congratulates Indian team for fantastic run at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

On International Women's Day this year, the women in Blue made a billion Indians excited with their performance at T20 Women's World Cup on March 8, 2020. Pitied against host nation Australia in the finals of the T20 cricket World Cup match, the Indian team put their best foot forward.

The Women's T20 World Cup final is the fifth time Australia and India have met in just over a month. They played three times in the recent tri-series, including the final, and played in the opening match of the tournament. The teams have won two games each across the last month and the match-ups have been fascinating.

Australia got off to a terrific start putting pressure on India by setting a target of 184/4. Losing crucial wickets early in the match, India fell short by 86 runs. Even though India lost the match, they won the hearts of the nation. Up until this turning point, there was little limelight the women's team hogged in India unlike their male counterparts.