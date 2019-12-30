Fast-rising Neil Wagner cracks Steve Smith code

New Delhi: Steve Smith has managed to get scores of 43, 16, 85 and 7 in Australia's ongoing Test series against New Zealand. Compared to his lofty standards, this is as lean a run as it gets, even though they are only two Tests into the series.

All four of his dismissals have been against short balls delivered by Neil Wagner. In the first instance, he was caught at leg gully, followed by a catch at deep square, then at gully in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test with Henry Nicholls bagging a one-handed screamer and finally at backward square.

The last dismissal was Wagner's 200th Test wicket and he is the second fastest New Zealand player to get there after Sir Richard Hadlee.

Dismissing Smith is one of the biggest challenges that any team faces when they are playing Australia and Wagner has only gone and made him his bunny. This has pretty much been Wagner's season so far. When New Zealand hosted England before this series, he thrived on pitches that reaped lean dividends for other fast bowlers.