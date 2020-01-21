Fast and Furious: Five fastest deliveries ever recorded in a cricket game

Here are five of the fastest deliveries ever recorded in international cricket.

1. Shoaib Akhtar: 161.3 kph vs England in 2003 at Newlands

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ is often regarded as one of the best fast bowlers to ever come out of the Asian subcontinent. Back in 2002, he became the first bowler to break the supposedly insurmountable barrier of 100 mph. He recorded a delivery of 161.3 kph against England at the 2003 World Cup. In his career, he took 178 Test wickets and 247 ODI wickets. He also became the first bowler to break the 100 mph barriers twice.