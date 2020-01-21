Fast and Furious: Five fastest deliveries ever recorded in a cricket game

On Sunday, Sri Lankan youngster Matheesha Pathirana bowled a delivery at the speed of 175 kph to India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ongoing 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup. This speed of 175 kph, if recorded correctly by the speed gun, could very well break the world record of the fastest ball ever bowled with quite some distance.
Here are five of the fastest deliveries ever recorded in international cricket.
1. Shoaib Akhtar: 161.3 kph vs England in 2003 at Newlands
The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ is often regarded as one of the best fast bowlers to ever come out of the Asian subcontinent. Back in 2002, he became the first bowler to break the supposedly insurmountable barrier of 100 mph. He recorded a delivery of 161.3 kph against England at the 2003 World Cup. In his career, he took 178 Test wickets and 247 ODI wickets. He also became the first bowler to break the 100 mph barriers twice.
2. Shaun Tait: 161.1 kph vs England in 2010 at Lord’s
A career marred by injury, Shaun Tait was one of the fastest bowlers produced by the Australian continent. His quality of bowling consistent fast deliveries made him a threat for the batsmen. Often called ‘The Wild Thing’, Tait managed to bowl his fastest delivery at 161.1 kph against England. He took 62 wickets in ODIs.
3. Brett Lee: 161.1 kph vs New Zealand in 2005 at Napier
Nicknamed ‘Binga’, Brett Lee would go on to become one of the greatest bowlers of Australia. He also created his reputation for being amongst the best fielders. He played a very big role in ensuring Australia win the World Cup twice. He recorded delivery of 161.1 kph against New Zealand in 2005. He also became the second player after Shoaib Akhtar to break the 100 mph barrier. His fantastic career consists of 280 ODI wickets, 310 Test wickets and 487 first-class wickets.
4. Jeff Thomson: 160.6 kph vs West Indies in 1975 at Perth
Considered as one of the greatest bowlers of his generation, Thomson’s partnership with Aussie great Dennis Lillee enhanced Australia’s reputation of being one of the most formidable bowling attacks of all time. His delivery of 160.6 kph against West Indies in 1975 at Perth was the fastest recorded delivery of all time till 2003.
5. Mitchell Starc: 160.4 kph vs New Zealand in 2015 at Perth
An integral member of the current Australian squad, Starc had played a vital role in Australia’s triumph at the 2015 World Cup and was declared player of the tournament. His consistent bowling has made him one of the best fast bowlers in the world at the moment. In 2015, he recorded his fastest ever delivery at 160.4 against New Zealand at Perth. Incidentally, Starc’s 160.4 kph delivery holds the world record for being the fastest ball bowled in Tests.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)