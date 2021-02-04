Farmers sneak into Team India dressing room

Chennai: The farmers’ agitation seems to have sneaked into the Team India’s dressing room. A candid admission of this came from none other than

Virat Kohli who said the ongoing farmers' protest had come up for discussion in his team meeting, where everyone has "expressed what they had to".

Kohli, having matured since his parenting duties, was speaking online to the media ahead of the first Test against England; however, he did not divulge the details of the "brief" conversation on the matter.

Sources said he was a tough nut to crack and would have gladly discussed the team and the game plan, but could not be drawn into sharing the farm gossip.

On Wednesday, Kohli was among a host of Indian cricket stars, including the iconic Sachin Tendulkar who parroted the government line and underscored the need for taking a united stand in moments of crisis.

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," he had tweeted.

India and England will lock horns in a four-match Test series starting Friday; none of these matches is thankfully being played up north, where the agitation is raging.