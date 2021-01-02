Fan issues clarification after BCCI launches probe into potential bio-bubble breach by Rohit Sharma, Pant and others

The Indian and Australian team is currently in Melbourne as they are training for the third Test of the series which is to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. The two teams will head to Sydney on Monday.

Earlier, a fan in a series of tweets claimed that he had paid the bill of the Indian players at the restaurant. He also said that he ordered extra food so could he watch the players eating in the restaurant. He went on to add that he had been hugged by Pant.

But on Saturday, he pushed out a clarification saying: "Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru J Apologies for miscommunication @BCCI @CricketAus @dailytelegraph (sic)." While rest of the players were already in the Indian camp, Rohit joined his teammates after completing his 14-day quarantine period on Wednesday.

After a horrendous show in the first Test which saw the visitors getting bundled out for 36 in the second innings, India staged an epic turnaround in regular skipper Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami's absence to clinch the Boxing Day Test on December 28. The two teams will now go into the Pink Test in SCG with the series level at 1-1.