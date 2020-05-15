Faf du Plessis praises MS Dhoni's gut feeling, says he is a very 'instinctive keeper'

South African batsman Faf du Plessis believes his Chennai Super Kings teammate MS Dhoni is a very instinctive skipper and his gut feelings is his biggest strength.

If it weren't for COVID-19, du Plessis and MS Dhoni would have been enjoying the 13th season of the Indian Premier League which has been postponed indefinitely due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

du Plessis, who was retained by CSK for the 2020 season of the IPL, joined Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in a live session on Facebook.

"It was amazing for me to see how different MS was as a captain. I used to think a captain must speak all the time in team meetings etc but MS was completely different. He doesn't believe a lot in team meetings. He's a very instinctive captain he's got such a good cricket brain that he relies on it to make the right decisions on the field," du Plessis said.

"He reads the other players really well and he uses that to make instinctive decisions on the field. He's got an incredible gut feeling on the game and I think that's his biggest strength.

"He's (Dhoni) extremely calm. I haven't played with someone who is a better finisher than him. It's just remarkable to watch him from the side of the field.

"If someone else tries to do it like him they won't be able to. He's just so unique like he times the ball so late he's got an incredible calmness. He knows his game and he picks a bowler and goes for it."

The South African cricketer further added that his time under Dhoni's leadership has allowed him to learn a lot.

"I'm lucky to have started my journey there at CSK because I have really learned a lot from a leadership point of view. I tried to learn as much as possible from Dhoni and Stephen Fleming because both are great captains," he said.

However, this year's IPL festival remains postponed and it is unclear how the Board of Control for Cricket in India will decide its future considering the current circumstances of coronavirus which has laid waste to all the sporting events in the world.