'Extra funding' necessary to have T20 World Cup in India, feels Shane Bond

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond, who is the bowling coach with defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday acknowledged feeling uneasy about the uncertain circumstances currently prevailing in India due to pandemic.
"That is the biggest stress for all of us who are over here is how to get home," Bond said from Delhi on Friday during a virtual media briefing, organised by the Sydney Thunder, the BBL franchise where he was stepping down as head coach.
"There's no doubt from my perspective, that's the only thing that keeps you awake at night is thinking: am I going to be able to get in and what are the rulings of the government. But the other is, what you don't want to be doing is, sitting around all day talking about that stuff because that just wears you down."
Asked about the feasibility of India hosting the T20 World Cup, Bond said it would be "certainly challenging" compared to hosting the IPL. "There's no doubt about that. The uniqueness of obviously having something that is privately owned (franchise) is we have our own hotel, we have net bowlers and all the little things that are helping you as a cricket team taken care of. I know when I have been to ICC tournaments the numbers are limited to 23, so if you are carrying only those sorts of numbers and there's challenges getting in and out of the country then it is going to make it pretty tough."
"The only way I can see the World Cup happening or making it easier to happen is just extra funding. It just comes down to the level of security in the bubble"
According to ESPNCricinfo, recently the ICC agreed to increase the squad strength to 30 for the T20 World Cup and the women's ODI World Cup (scheduled in New Zealand in 2022) to help teams use additional players and coaching staff as cover during the pandemic.
"The only way I can see that happening or making it easier to happen is just extra funding. It just comes down to the level of security in the bubble and the extra staff that you might be able to carry here. If you can do that there's no doubt….in this completion (IPL) the bubble is pretty strong, our one (Mumbai) is outstanding.
"The other thing is in six months' time things might look drastically different because of the vaccinations or lockdowns that are going on. I'm sure there will be contingencies put in place by the BCCI and the Indian government but there's still a long way to go before the World Cup is held."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)