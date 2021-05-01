'Extra funding' necessary to have T20 World Cup in India, feels Shane Bond

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond, who is the bowling coach with defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday acknowledged feeling uneasy about the uncertain circumstances currently prevailing in India due to pandemic.

"That is the biggest stress for all of us who are over here is how to get home," Bond said from Delhi on Friday during a virtual media briefing, organised by the Sydney Thunder, the BBL franchise where he was stepping down as head coach.

"There's no doubt from my perspective, that's the only thing that keeps you awake at night is thinking: am I going to be able to get in and what are the rulings of the government. But the other is, what you don't want to be doing is, sitting around all day talking about that stuff because that just wears you down."