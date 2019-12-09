‘Excited about this young bunch’: Kieron Pollard after eight-wicket win over India in 2nd T20I

Thiruvananthapuram: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was all praise for his team mates as an all-round performance from the visitors helped them notch up a comprehensive eight-wicket win over India. West Indies restricted India to 170/7 in the second T20I that was played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and then chased down the target with eight wickets and nine balls to spare.

They thus levelled the three-match series 1-1 after failing to defend a target of 208 in the first match. Pollard said that the team did well to restrict India to 170 after the start they had got thanks to Shivam Dube. "To be able to restrict India to 170 after my expensive over, it was fantastic," he said in the post-match presentation. Pollard bowled what turned out to be a rather disastrous last ninth over in which he was hit for three sixes by Dube and also bowled three wides. Walshy's (Hayden Walsh Jr) four overs were really good. Kesrick (Williams) bouncing back too.