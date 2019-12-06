Evin Lewis and Brandon King confirm their IPL contracts: Twitter appreciates the Windies duo for their exploits

West Indies opener Evin Lewis and Brandon King laid a foundation for West Indies supplying quick-fire runs against India in the first T20I match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

Evin Lewis was right in to the act from the very first ball he faced. Lewis hammered 40 off 17 balls, his short innings was laced with three boundaries and four sixes.

Lewis did not spared Indian pacers Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he slammed both of them with a six each.

Brandon King joined forces with Lewis, the Guyana Amazon Warriors batsman was playing his first match in India, but looked very comfortable getting into the rythm with Lewis. King scored 31 off 23. West Indies posted a formidable score of 207/5 after 20 overs.

Both, Lewis and King were dismissed by India before they could add any damage to the Men in Blues. Lewis was released by four-time champions Mumbai Indians from their IPL squad.

The southpaw will be available for the upcoming IPL auctions with debutant Brandon King who was the leading run-scorer in CPL with 496 runs in just 12 innings at an average of 55.11 and strike rate of 148.94.

Twitter was talking all about Lewis and Kings' exploits and also hinted out them as the big picks in the upcoming IPL auctions. Let us have a look at some of those Tweets