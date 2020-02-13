Eves in Blue can match 1983 World Cup winning-squad in Women's T20 WC: Coach WV Raman

Talking about India's batting, Raman said: "They are definitely good. They are fearless strikers of the ball with good technical skills to boot. They are adept at playing both pacers and spinners all round the wicket and they are confident. That's what I meant when I said each can be a match-winner on her own."

One player to look out for during the World Cup will be 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma, who had burst into the scene last year after becoming the youngest Indian to score a half-century in international cricket, a record earlier held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Raman said Shafali is a special talent but asked the media to refrain from focussing too much on her.

"I would request the media not to go gaga over her, because she is barely 16, and too much attention is not good for her at this stage. I have given her the freedom to play the way she has been playing. She has shown she has the talent. She is fearless. She is unique," he said.

"She is extremely positive. She has the ability to score runs quickly. She can hit the ball hard and she looks to get runs. She is at a stage and an age where it doesn't make sense to put anything into her. She needs to be allowed to be figure it out for herself. That will come with experience."