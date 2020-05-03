'Everything is in captain's hand': Gautam Gambhir credits MS Dhoni for Rohit Sharma's success in white-ball cricket

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes the credit for Rohit Sharma's dominance in white-ball cricket must be given to former skipper MS Dhoni.

Since his debut in 2007, Sharma struggled with consistency in the middle-order but Dhoni decided to promote him to the opener's slot in 2013 and the rest is history.

"Where Rohit Sharma is today, it is because of M.S. Dhoni," Gambhir told Sports Tak as per India Today.

"You can talk about the selection committee and team management, but if you do not have the backing from your captain then it is all useless. Everything is in the hands of the captain.

"How Dhoni backed Rohit Sharma over a period of time, I don't think any other player has been given such support," he added.

Sharma turned 33 on April 30 and wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity. In Gambhir's birthday wish for Sharma, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to the best white-ball cricketer in the world Rohit Sharma! Have a great year ahead!!"

"Don't know about that Gauti bhai. But loving your work," Rohit responded to the high praise from his former teammate.