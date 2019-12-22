Even Shane Warne's impressed with this petition for Knighthood

On Friday, Former Australia great and spin legend Shane Warne took to Twitter to thank his fans for a petition requesting to give Knighthood to him.
A Twitter user shared a hilarious video on Twitter, questioning why Warne hasn’t yet got knighted. The video begins with a question, "why does the queen refuse to knight Shane Warne." The video ends at a note, "Australia is time to stand up for Warnie."
Quoting the tweet, Shane Warne said, "Hahahah Thanks so much guys! Appreciate the petition and support. Merry Christmas and see you during the Boxing day test."
A knighthood is a title that is given to a man for his achievements or his service to his country. A man who has been given a knighthood can put ' Sir' in front of his name instead of ' Mr'.
Former Australia great and spin legend Shane Warne has put his weight behind a Day-Night Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as he feels it will help to combat the venue's recently lifeless wicket.
"They need to get it right. Maybe a day-night Test match (at the MCG). The ball we see at night time swing around so if you had a Boxing Day Test match at night I think it also gives everyone an extra sleep (in) after Christmas Day. Push that Boxing Day Test match to a twilight day-night Test match I think would be fantastic," Warne was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)