'Even Pooran can't save such boundaries': Netizens amazed by Nicholas' 17-ball 50

On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran smashed a 17-ball 50, the fastest in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League so far. It is also Pooran's maiden IPL half-century.

Hyderabad bowler Samad Khan faced the worst when he conceded 28 runs in his over, which also saw Pooran completing his half-century.

Pooran marked his maiden half-century in a remarkable manner as he joined seven other batsmen who have completed the 50-run mark in 17 balls.

However, netizens were amazed by Pooran's hard-hitting knocks.

Pooran has also been brilliant in fielding department as the West Indian had earlier brilliantly saved his side from conceding a boundary. A user cited that save and said even Pooran himself cannot save the boundaries he hit to reach the 50-run mark in today's game.

"Pooran hits the kind of sixes that gives the boundary fielders no chance to pull a Pooran," he wrote.