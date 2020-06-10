'Enough is enough': After Gayle and Sammy, Dwayne Bravo takes a stand against racism

After Darren Sammy revealed he was subjected to racial abuse during his stint with SunRisers Hyderabad in 2014, compatriots Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo decided to take a stand against the ongoing racism, in the IPL, and the world.

"We just want equality, we don't want revenge or war, we just want respect," said Dwayne Bravo while talking about racism throughout the world.

During an Instagram live chat with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbanga,the all-rounder decided to talk about racism.

"It is sad to see what is going on around the world. As a black man, we know the history of what black people have been through. We never ask for revenge, we ask for equality and respect. That is it. We give respect to others. Why is it that we are facing this over and over," Bravo said during the interaction with Mbangwa.

"I just want our brothers and sisters to know that we are powerful and beautiful. And at the end of the day, you look at some of the greats of the world, whether it is Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan we have had leaders who paved the way for us," he added.

Bravo also said that people should be respected for what they are and there should be equality in the world.

"Now enough is enough. We just want equality. We don't want revenge, war. We just want respect. We share love and appreciate people for who they are. That's what is most important," Bravo said.