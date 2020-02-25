England's Jos Buttler believes that Test cricket is most rewarding format of game

"My performances may have meant that decision would be taken out of my hands. But fortunately for me I'm on the tour to Sri Lanka and really excited about it.

I enjoyed the last tour there that we won back in November 2018. I've got good memories from that tour and looking forward to going back," he added.

Buttler has managed to score just a single century from 73 innings in Test cricket and has an average of 31.74 in the format.

During England's last tour of South Africa, Buttler did not score many runs, and it was just in the final T20I of the series, that the batsman managed to score a quickfire half-century.

"I think trying to manage your energy, it's actually a real skill of the best players around the world. Learning how to peak at the time you walk to the middle is a massive skill that comes with experience, but you can learn that from watching guys go about it and trying to work out how you do that authentically for yourself," Buttler said.

England will next take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, slated to begin from March 19.