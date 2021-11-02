England's Eoin Morgan surpasses Dhoni, Asghar to become most successful captain in T20Is

England skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday surpassed Indian captain MS Dhoni and former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan to become the most successful captain in the T20 International format.

With 43, Morgan has marked the top spot for most successful wins by any other captain in cricket.

Morgan achieved the feat when England defeated Sri Lanka by 26 runs in the Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday.

Morgan now has 43 wins from 68 T20I matches he led England in, while Dhoni -- who retired last year -- had won 42 matches out of the 72 he played as India skipper.

In their match against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup, Jos Buttler smashed his maiden ton before England displayed an all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 26 runs. England scored 163 in 20 overs and then restricted Sri Lanka to 137 to register their fourth win in four games in the tournament and seal their semifinal spot.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:17 PM IST