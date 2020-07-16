England vs WI second Test: Blow to hosts as Jofra Archer excluded following breach of bio-secure protocols

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble. It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry,” Archer said in a statement shared by the Board.

Before the series began, Archer did not join the training squad after a member of his household fell ill.

As per a Sky Sports report, Archer returned negative in his second test too and therefore can join his teammates at Southampton's Ageas Bowl on Thursday, before taking part in training on Friday.

England pacer Mark Wood said Archer adds depth to England's fast bowling battery and will be a major part of their summer as they get ready to take on the Windies.

"It would be great to have Jofra around again. I'm sure he'll be back, hopefully tomorrow, if he gets the all-clear. It's great that we've got this sort of depth in the squad. He'll be a major part of this summer," Wood was quoted as saying by 'Evening Standard'.

Wood and star all-rounder Ben Stokes joined on Monday night, before the majority of the squad gathered at the on-site hotel on Tuesday.