England vs West Indies: Paytm fantasy prediction of 1st Test match

After more than three months of halt, International cricket will finally return on our television screens with England taking on West Indies in a three-match Test series. The first match of the tournament starts on Wednesday, July 8th at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Here some details of ENG vs WI: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

Ben Stokes will lead England cricket team in the absence of Joe Root.

Wicket Keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Moeen Ali have been left out from the 13-man squad announced for the first test match.

Probable XI: England

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Top Key Picks England –

Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Rory Burns

Probable XI: West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel

Top Key Picks West Indies –

Shai Hope, Kemar Roach, Jason Holder

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – Shai Hope

Batsman – Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, John Campbell

All Rounder – Ben Stokes, Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowler – Kemar Roach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Best Captain Picks – Ben Stokes

Best Vice Captain Picks – James Anderson, Jason Holder, Rory Burns

