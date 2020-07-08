England vs West Indies 1st Test: Netizens excited after first Test match post COVID-19 hiatus resumes

It was not long ago when India vs South Africa - the last international cricket match before COVID-19 affected the entire sporting world - was delayed due to rain in Dharamshala in March.
Four months later, on Wednesday, July 8, the first international cricket match between England and West Indies post COVID-19 hiatus was delayed due to light rain.
However, after the rain stopped, England's stand-in captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat against the West Indies in the first Test of the three-match #raisethebat series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.
The toss took place in the second session of the opening day after the first session was washed out due to rain, forcing the players to take an early lunch.
The Test assumes historic significance as it marks the return of cricket after the sport was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the fans, who have been waiting for the action have shown much excitement on Twitter.
"Oh you sweet little tiny icon," a user wrote, sharing a picture of 'bat' icon that shows live scores.
"How on the earth did the English invent a game that requires 8 hrs of sunshine a day," wrote another user.
England have opted to go with James Anderson for the first Test while Mark Wood came in place of Stuart Broad. Dominic Bess is the lone spinner in the hosts' XI.
Meanwhile, the visitors have gone into the match with an all-pace attack led by skipper Jason Holder.
Playing XI
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson
West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
