England vs West Indies 1st Test: Netizens excited after first Test match post COVID-19 hiatus resumes

It was not long ago when India vs South Africa - the last international cricket match before COVID-19 affected the entire sporting world - was delayed due to rain in Dharamshala in March.

Four months later, on Wednesday, July 8, the first international cricket match between England and West Indies post COVID-19 hiatus was delayed due to light rain.

However, after the rain stopped, England's stand-in captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat against the West Indies in the first Test of the three-match #raisethebat series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

The toss took place in the second session of the opening day after the first session was washed out due to rain, forcing the players to take an early lunch.

The Test assumes historic significance as it marks the return of cricket after the sport was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the fans, who have been waiting for the action have shown much excitement on Twitter.

"Oh you sweet little tiny icon," a user wrote, sharing a picture of 'bat' icon that shows live scores.