England vs West Indies 1st Test: After Shai Hope's dismissal Ashwin Ravichandran makes hilarious Game of Thrones reference

In his tweet, Ashwin is referring to the famous character of Shae from Game of Thrones. Shae is Tyrion Lannister's - one of the leading character of the series - mistress.

Shae, however, ends up duping Tyrion who goes on to murder her in the dying episodes of Season 4.

Coming back to the match, England's Jofra Archer's two wickets gave West Indies early problems as it chases a modest target of 200 on the final day to win the first Test against England on Sunday.

Archer removed Kraigg Brathwaite (4) and Shamarh Brooks (0), and Mark Wood added the wicket of Shai Hope for 9, leaving the tourists on 35-3 at lunch and still needing 165 to win at the Rose Bowl.

West Indies had the added problem of opener John Campbell retiring hurt after being hit on the toe with a yorker from Archer. The West Indies team said Campbell would come out to bat again if needed.

The indications were that he might be needed after pace pair Archer and James Anderson pinned the West Indies batsmen down and made it tough going for them at the start of their second innings.

Archer, the fast bowler who was born in Barbados, made the breakthrough in the sixth over when Brathwaite played on. Archer had Brooks lbw in his next over and the victory target didn't seem so easy anymore.

Hope played two cover drives for four to ease the early pressure but Wood came into the attack and bowled him as he tried to hit another and England had the upper hand.

Archer earlier made 23 with the bat as England was bowled out for 313 in its second innings. Pace bowler Shannon Gabriel finished with 5-75 for the West Indies after collecting the two wickets on Sunday morning that wrapped up the England innings.

(with PTI inputs)