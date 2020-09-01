England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction

In the 2nd T20, England won Pakistan with 5 balls spare. England's top batting order appeared in pure form in the 2nd T20 and in the last T20 too, England has the ability to name the series in the same militant and aggressive manner.

Pakistan's top 3 batsmen put a good foundation for Pakistan, but none of the bowlers other than all-rounder S Khan were able to show their special effect. However, Pakistan will give its full strength in the third T20 to save the series.

England would not like to make any changes to his team in the final match.

Pakistan may replace M Amir with veteran bowler W Riaz, as M Amir has completely failed.

Here some details of ENG vs PAK: Fantasy team predictions:

The 3rd and Final match of the T20 tournament pits England against Pakistan which starts on Tuesday, September 1st at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Probable XI: England

J Bairstow, T Banton, S Billings, E Morgan (c), M Ali, T Curran, A Rashid, S Mahmood, L Gregory, C Jordan, D Malan

Probable XI: Pakistan

B Azam (c), M Rizwan, S Afridi, F Zaman, W Riaz, M Hafiz, I Wasim, S Malik, S Khan, I Ahmad, H Rouf

Top Picks for England: J Bairstow, E Morgan, A Rashid, T Banton, D Malan

Top Picks for Pakistan: B Azam, S Khan, M Hafiz, F Zaman

Suggested Fantasy Team:

WK – J Bairstow

Batsman – E Morgan, B Azam, T Banton, M Hafiz, D Malan

All Rounder – S Khan, L Gregory

Bowler – A Rashid, S Afridi, C Jordan

Best Captain Picks – B Azam, E Morgan

Best Vice Captain Picks – S Khan, J Bairstow