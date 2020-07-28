England vs Ireland: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction: 1 st ODI

England vs Ireland: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction: 1st ODI
ODI champions England host Ireland for a 3-match ODI series starting 30th July.
This marks the return of ODI matches since the start of COVID-19.
The 1st ODI match will take place on 30th July at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
Here some details of ENG vs IRE: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:
England will be without their World Cup-winning superstars in Jofra Archer, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes who are all rested after the three-match test series against West Indies.
Probable XI: England
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, James Vince, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley
Top Key Picks England -
Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran
Probable XI: Ireland
Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin
Top Key Picks Ireland -
Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Boyd Rankin
Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team
WK - J.Bairstow
Batsman – E.Morgan, J.Roy, W.Porterfield
All Rounder – T.Curran, K.O’Brien, G.Delany, M.Ali
Bowler – A.Rashid, S.Mahmood, B.Rankin
Best Captain Picks - J.Bairstow, J.Roy
Best Vice-Captain Picks – E.Morgan, K.O’Brien, M.Ali
With the rise of fantasy games, the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.
