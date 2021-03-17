England vs India, 4th T20: Check out Paytm First Games fantasy prediction

Details of England vs India: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 4th T20 match of England tour of India pits England against India which starts on Thursday, March 18th at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Average score at venue: 158

Pitch Behaviour: Balanced (Best suited for pacers)

Weather Prediction: Scattered Clouds

∙ Temperature: Around 38 degrees Celcius

Probable XI: England

J Roy, J Buttler, D Malan, J Bairstow, B Stokes, E Morgan, S Curran, C Jordan, J Archer, A Rashid, M Wood

Top Picks for England: J Roy, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, J Bairstow

Probable XI: India

V Kohllii, SK Yadav, S Iyer, H Pandya, R Pant, W Sundar, Y Chahal, S Thakur, B Kumar, R Sharma, I Kishan

Top Picks for India: W Sundar, V Kohllii, R Pant, R Sharma

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – J Buttler, J Bairstow

Batsman – V. Kohllii, E Morgan, R Sharma, I Kishan

All Rounder – B Stokes, W Sundar

Bowler – Y Chahal, A Rashid, C Jordan

Best Captain Picks – V. Kohllii, E Morgan

Best Vice Captain Picks – J Bairstow, R Sharma

