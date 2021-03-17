Cricket

England vs India, 4th T20: Check out Paytm First Games fantasy prediction

By FPJ Web Desk

England vs India: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction:

England won third T20 by 8 wickets. Apart from V Kohllii's unbeaten half-century in batting for India, R Pant remained on the pitch for a while. Y Chahal and W Sundar took 1–1 wickets in the bowlers, remaining were unsuccessful.

J Buttler's unbeaten half-century and J Bairstow performed well for England and achieved the target given by India. In the bowlers, M Wood took 3 wickets and C Jordan took 2 wickets.

Details of England vs India: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 4th T20 match of England tour of India pits England against India which starts on Thursday, March 18th at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Average score at venue: 158

Pitch Behaviour: Balanced (Best suited for pacers)

Weather Prediction: Scattered Clouds

∙ Temperature: Around 38 degrees Celcius

Probable XI: England

J Roy, J Buttler, D Malan, J Bairstow, B Stokes, E Morgan, S Curran, C Jordan, J Archer, A Rashid, M Wood

Top Picks for England: J Roy, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, J Bairstow

Probable XI: India

V Kohllii, SK Yadav, S Iyer, H Pandya, R Pant, W Sundar, Y Chahal, S Thakur, B Kumar, R Sharma, I Kishan

Top Picks for India: W Sundar, V Kohllii, R Pant, R Sharma

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – J Buttler, J Bairstow

Batsman – V. Kohllii, E Morgan, R Sharma, I Kishan

All Rounder – B Stokes, W Sundar

Bowler – Y Chahal, A Rashid, C Jordan

Best Captain Picks – V. Kohllii, E Morgan

Best Vice Captain Picks – J Bairstow, R Sharma

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to

understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.

