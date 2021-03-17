England vs India, 4th T20: Check out Paytm First Games fantasy prediction

England vs India: Prediction:
England won third T20 by 8 wickets. Apart from V Kohllii's unbeaten half-century in batting for India, R Pant remained on the pitch for a while. Y Chahal and W Sundar took 1–1 wickets in the bowlers, remaining were unsuccessful.
J Buttler's unbeaten half-century and J Bairstow performed well for England and achieved the target given by India. In the bowlers, M Wood took 3 wickets and C Jordan took 2 wickets.
Details of England vs India: team predictions:
The 4th T20 match of England tour of India pits England against India which starts on Thursday, March 18th at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Average score at venue: 158
Pitch Behaviour: Balanced (Best suited for pacers)
Weather Prediction: Scattered Clouds
∙ Temperature: Around 38 degrees Celcius
Probable XI: England
J Roy, J Buttler, D Malan, J Bairstow, B Stokes, E Morgan, S Curran, C Jordan, J Archer, A Rashid, M Wood
Top Picks for England: J Roy, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, J Bairstow
Probable XI: India
V Kohllii, SK Yadav, S Iyer, H Pandya, R Pant, W Sundar, Y Chahal, S Thakur, B Kumar, R Sharma, I Kishan
Top Picks for India: W Sundar, V Kohllii, R Pant, R Sharma
Suggested Team
WK – J Buttler, J Bairstow
Batsman – V. Kohllii, E Morgan, R Sharma, I Kishan
All Rounder – B Stokes, W Sundar
Bowler – Y Chahal, A Rashid, C Jordan
Best Captain Picks – V. Kohllii, E Morgan
Best Vice Captain Picks – J Bairstow, R Sharma
With the rise of the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for audience to
understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing .
