England vs Australia: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction: 1st – ODI

After the end of T20 series between England and Australia, the two team are now going against each other in a series of three ODI matches.

Apart from the England players who were part of the T20 series, Test team captain Joe Root and fast bowler all-rounder Chris Woakes have also been included in the squad.

J Roy, who was injured, may also make a comeback. In view of this, England team will be back with full strength for the series. England are high on confidence after winning the T20 series against Australia.

Australia won the last T20 match under the captaincy of Aaron Finch in and enter the ODI race on a high note. Australia will compete fiercely with their experienced world class batsmen and bowlers like Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar

Here some details of ENG vs AUS: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 1st match of the ODI tournament pits England against Australia on Friday, September 11 at The Old Trafford, Manchester.

Probable XI: England

J Bairstow, T Banton, J Buttler, E Morgan (c), M Ali, J Archer, A Rashid, C Woakes, T Curran, M Wood, J Root

Top Picks for England: J Buttler, A Rashid, J Root, J Bairstow, C Woakes

Probable XI: Australia

A Finch (c), S Smith, D Warner, M Marsh, G Maxwell, M Wade, M Stoinis, A Zampa, M Starc, A Agar, K Richardson

Top Picks for Australia: A Finch, S Smith, D Warner, M Stoinis, G Maxwell

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – J Buttler

Batsman – E Morgan, A Finch, J Bairstow, D Warner, J Root

All Rounder – G Maxwell, M Ali

Bowler – A Rashid, J Archer, A Agar

Best Captain Picks – J Buttler, A Finch

Best Vice Captain Picks – A Rashid, J Bairstow