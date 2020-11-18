England to tour Pakistan in 2021, first in 16 years

London: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that the England team will make their first visit to Pakistan in 16 years in 2021.

Pakistan will host England for two T20Is in Karachi on October 14 and 15, 2021 ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in India.

"England will arrive in Karachi on October 12 and both teams will depart for India on October 16 for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the end of the series," ECB said in a statement.

The ECB confirmed the tour on Tuesday evening following last month's invite by the PCB for a short tour in January 2021.

England last toured Pakistan in 2005 when they played three Tests and five One-Day Internationals. The subsequent series between the two sides in 2012 and 2015 were played in the United Arab Emirates.

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer said: "It's a real pleasure to announce that the England men's IT20 squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021. This will be the first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and as such it represents a significant moment for both nations.

"As was demonstrated this summer, we have a strong relationship with PCB, and ECB is delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring the safe return of international cricket to this wonderful nation of passionate cricket fans," he added.

Harrison further said that the board is working with their counterpart to ensure the safety of players and staff.

"As always, the safety and welfare of our players and staff will be paramount. We are working closely with the PCB to ensure all the necessary plans are in place, especially concerning the anticipated levels of security around the team, the proposed travel protocols, and of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Wasim Khan, PCB Chief Executive, added: "I am delighted to confirm that England will be touring Pakistan to play two T20s in October 2021. This will be their first visit to Pakistan for 16 years and will open the door for both Test and White Ball tours in the 2022-23 season.

"The full-strength England squad will arrive at the backend of our home white-ball series against New Zealand. We also expect Australia to visit Pakistan for their FTP commitment in early 2022, with England returning for both Test and White Ball tours in the 2022-23 season," he added.