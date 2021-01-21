England announces squad for first two Tests against India; Jofra Archer, Rory Burns and Ben Stokes return

England on Thursday announced a 16-member squad and six reserves for the first two Test matches against India.

Jofra Archer, Rory Burns and Ben Stokes have returned to the squad. Archer and Stokes were rested for the Sri Lanka series, while Burns was at home for the birth of his first child.

Ollie Pope will travel to India and will be added to the squad after passing the fitness test. Pope is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in September during the Test series against Pakistan, said ECB.

Besides, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood have been rested for the first two Tests. "This is consistent with the selection policy of finding a block of rest for all multi-format players at some point during post-Christmas winter schedule," ECB said.

England Men’s Test Squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali , James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson and Amar Virdi.

England Tour of India:

February 5-9: 1st Test – India v England, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

February 13-17: 2nd Test – India v England, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

February 24-28: 3rd Test - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

March 4-8: 4th Test – India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

India's squad for the first two Tests:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar

Standby players: K S Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Priyank Panchal