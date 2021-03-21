England announce squad for 3-match ODI series against India; Jofra Archer ruled out due to elbow injury

England on Sunday announced its squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India. In a huge blow for the visiting team, speedster Jofra Archer has been ruled out due to an elbow injury.

"Jofra Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury. Archer's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the Twenty20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels," ECB said in a release.

Meanwhile, three additional players – Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan – will travel with the squad as cover.

England's ODI Squad:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Also travelling with the squad: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.

On Friday, the BCCI announced India's ODI squad for the upcoming ODI series against England. Prasidh Krishna has earned his maiden call-up, whereas Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have made a comeback in the ODI squad. Mohammed Siraj, who has performed exceptionally in Test matches, has also been named in the squad.

India ODI Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

The three ODI matches will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The matches are scheduled for March 23, March 26 and March 28.