England and India to play postponed fifth Test from July 1, 2022 at Edgbaston

The fifth and final Test between England and India will be played in July 2022 at Edgbaston, the ECB announced on Friday. India lead the series 2-1 and this will be the concluding Test, which had to be cancelled owing to COVID-19 earlier this September.

The original Test was to be played in Manchester but has been moved to Birmingham to adjust it with India's limited overs tour of England, which was already planned. The Test match will be played from July 1 while the T20I series will start from July 7.

"I am delighted that the England-India Test series will now have its rightful conclusion. The four Test matches were riveting, and we needed a fitting finale," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

"The BCCI recognizes and respects the traditional form of the game and is also mindful of its role and obligations towards fellow Board Members. In the last two months, both BCCI and the ECB have been engaged in discussions and our efforts were aimed at finding a suitable window. I thank the ECB for their understanding and patience in finding an amicable solution."

The T20Is will be played in Hampshire, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge, with the second and third T20Is on July 9 and 10. The ODIs will be held on July 12, 14 and 17 at The Oval, Lord's and Old Trafford.

In order to compensate for the cancelled match, the second Test between England and South Africa, starting August 25 has been moved to Old Trafford, Manchester.

"We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far," said ECB CEO Tom Harrison.

"I’m very grateful to all the venues involved for the cooperation they’ve shown in allowing us to reschedule this match. I’d also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding to allow these changes to be possible."



“We recognise that accommodating this extra match means a tighter schedule for the white ball series. We will continue to manage our players’ welfare and workloads through next year while we also continue to seek the optimum schedule for fans, players and our partners across the game," Harrison added.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 05:45 PM IST