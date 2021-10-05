England all-rounder Sam Curran to miss reminder of IPL 2021, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a lower back injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

ECB said Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals (RR). "Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB’s medical team," the statement added.

Sam's brother Tom Curran has now been drafted into England’s squad for the T20 World Cup, the ECB further said.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran will also miss the reminder of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said on Twitter.

"Unfortunately I have received a gutting news that I will unfortunately be missing the remainder of the IPL season and the World Cup. Extremely gutted...absolutely loved my time with Chennai this season. The boys are doing extremely well. It hasn't really sunk in yet but I'm leaving with the team in a fantastic space. The boys are playing really good cricket. I want to be supporting them from where I am in the next few days. Once it's all sunk in, I'll definitely be supporting the team and I'm sure they can go all the way and lift the trophy," Curran told CSK.

"Just want to say a massive thank you to all the Chennai Super Kings fans, I've absolutely loved all your support in the last two seasons I've been playing. It won't be long until I'm back running, bowling and batting in front of all you guys. I'll be back stronger, until then stay safe. Cheers guys," the 23-year-old all-rounder added.

Talking about Curran's injury, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said: "It's really unfortunate that Curran won't be available for the rest of the season due to a lower back injury. We wish him a speedy recovery and I'm sure he will emerge stronger from this. BCCI has been informed about the injury."

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:54 PM IST