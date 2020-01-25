England all-rounder Ben Stokes fined for hurling abuses at fan

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday was fined 15 per cent of his match fees for using 'audible obscenity' during an international match.

The star all-rounder was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first day of the ongoing fourth Test between England and South Africa.

The incident had occurred when Stokes was walking back to the pavilion following his dismissal in the 46th over of England's innings. He used audible obscenity in response to taunts from the crowd, for which he later issued a public apology.