Eng vs WI 2nd Test 2020: Stuart Broad breaks into Super 500 club

On Tuesday, Stuart Broad became part of a unique club when he became the seventh bowler to join the 500 Super Club. The other members of this elite club include Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, James Anderson, Glen McGrath and Courtney Walsh.

Broad achieved the feat on Day 5 of the third and final Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old had ended with outstanding figures of 6/31 to break the backbone of the visitors as England took a huge first innings lead. Then, in the second innings, he scalped two wickets in the last session of Day 3 to leave West Indies reeling at 10/2.

Broad, who has represented England in 140 Tests, was stuck at 499 at the end of third day and reached the 500 mark on the last day of the Test match after taking the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite for 19. He could've achieved the feat on the fourth day but it was washed out due to rain.

Broad becomes the second Englishman to achieve this impressive feat after partner-in-crime James Anderson, who had also achieved the feat against West Indies in 2017 at the Lord's. Interestingly, Brathwaite was Anderson's 500th scalp as well.

Here are other players who have cemented their place in the elite bowlers' list

M Muralitharan - 800 wickets (Sri Lanka) SK Warne - 708 wickets (Australia) Anil Kumble - 619 wickets (India) JM Anderson - 589 wickets (England) GD McGrath - 563 wickets (Australia) CA Walsh - 519 wickets (West Indies) SCJ Broad - 500 wickets (England)

