Eng vs Ind | Is Virat Kohli of 2021 better than Virat Kohli of 2018? A look at his Test record in England

Virat Kohli last scored a Test century during the day-night affair in Kolkata against Bangladesh way back in November 2019. He has since played 14 Tests and 46 international innings without scoring a hundred, including the world Test Championship final.

While the lack of centuries won't bother the Indian captain, the manner of dismissals in past two years will certainly bother him.

Even during the final morning of the WTC final against New Zealand, he chased at a wide-ish delivery from tall Kyle Jamieson - a delivery James Anderson too bowled at him during his horrific 2014 tour of England when he averaged in the 13's.

But as we know the character of Virat Kohli, it doesn't take long for him to adapt. Four years later on the 2018 England tour, Kohli was far more measured outside his off stump, and finished the five-Test match series as the highest run-getter on both sides. Virat Kohli was the only batter in that series to cross the 500-run mark.

He will certainly like emulate the same success this time around since he's played plenty of outstanding team knocks in Test cricket in past 2 years without quite getting to three-figure mark.

His first-innings 74 in Adelaide, the second-innings 72 against England in Chennai and the first-innings 44 in difficult conditions during the WTC final are proof that when the going gets tough, Virat Kohli, the batsman, certainly knows how to step up and carry his team ahead.