Eng vs Ind: A look at India's overall Test history in England as Kohli and Root face off in a grudge series

Since the heart-wrenching loss against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, India have set their eyes on the five-match Test series against England.

With a good month and a half to bed into English conditions, India, who haven't won a Test series in England since 2007, couldn't be better prepared mentally and physically ahead of the first Test at Trent Bridge, which begins on Thursday.

On the other hand, India haven't entirely cracked the problems that troubled them last time they were on English soil back in 2018. Inconsistent top order, a lengthy tail and inability to finish off opposition when on the mat are likely to haunt Virat Kohli’s men like during the WTC final.

India's Test record in England

Asian giants India have just managed to win seven Test matches in England in their entire history.

Out of the 63 matches played between two sides in England, India have lost 35 and have managed to draw 21.

Their first-ever Test win in England came in 1971 at The Oval.

The visitors had to wait 15 years to win their next Test win which came in 1986 at Lord's.

India have three Test series wins against their name in England

India have so far won three Test series' in England - 1-0 in 1971; 2-0 in 1986; 1-0 in 2007. Ajit Wadekar 71', Kapil Dev 86', and Rahul Dravid 07' are the only Indian captains with a series win in England.

Most runs for India in England

Little master Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer for India in England (Test cricket). He has amassed 1,575 runs from 17 Tests at an incredible average of 54.31 with eight fifties and four centuries.

Among active Indian cricketers, captain Virat Kohli tops the runs chart. The run-machine has so far scored 784 Test runs in England at an average of 35.63 (including WTC final).

India's best bowler in England (Tests)

The tall and lanky Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has accounted for 46 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 33.19. Kapil Dev (43), Anil Kumble (36), Bishan Singh Bedi (35), and BS Chandrasekhar (31) follow Ishant on the wickets tally.

Among active Indian cricketers, right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami has taken 25 wickets from nine Tests in England.

In 2014, MS Dhoni's India lost the Pataudi Trophy 3-1 against England. Then Director of Cricket Ravi Shastri said the loss was a result of spineless cricket played by India.

By 2018, Shastri was in charge as a coach when India lost another five-Test series in England 4-1. But this time everyone agreed India were more competitive, and, as Shastri summed up, they created opportunities but were unable to "close it the way we would have like it."

Even in 2018, Virat Kohli-led India were rated as equals to win the Pataudi Trophy. But they were thwarted by the all-round capabilities of Curran, Stokes, and Woakes, which gave England supreme depth of resources in seam-friendly conditions. This time India will go in with even more belief, having grown in experience and know-how, and having added to their line-up two sources of positivity in Rohit and Rishabh Pant.