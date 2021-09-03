e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 04:44 PM IST

Eng vs Ind, 4th Test | Umesh Yadav removes Craig Overton, Dawid Malan to register 150 Test wickets

FPJ Web Desk
Umesh Yadav | AFP

Umesh Yadav on Day 2 rocked England early by picking up the wickets of Craig Overton and Dawid Malan in the morning session of the 4th Test at The Oval. Overton was Umesh Yadav's 150th Test wicket.

England were placed at 53/4 after 18.3 overs, still trailing by 138 runs when Overton had edged back to Virat Kohli at first slip. Yadav then removed Dawid Malan (31) to rattle England. Rohit Sharma took a screamer at second slip, diving in front of first to catch an edge from Malan, making it 62 for 5. Umesh Yadav on Day 1 claimed skipper Joe Root's all-important wicket.

Umesh Yadav is now 6th highest wicket-taker for India in Test match history following Kapil Dev (434), Ishant Sharma (311), Zaheer Khan (311) Javagal Srinath (236) Mohammed Shami (195). Umesh Yadav currently has 151 wickets to his name after wicket of Dawid Malan.

