ENG vs IND, 4th Test: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips, injury update, and probable XI for India vs England

Team India started off in an emphatic fashion in England. The series ideally should have been 2-1 in India's favor after the 3rd Test, however, rain played a spoilsport in the first Test which prevented India from registering a win.

Kohli's men carried their sublime form in the 2nd Test and caught England off-guard in the 4th innings to take a 1-0 lead. However, what transpired after that during the 3rd Test would have really dented team India's confidence.

The Indian team was completely outplayed by England in the 3rd Test. Especially India's batting department delivered a disappointing performance in both the innings. It will be interesting to see if Kohli makes any changes in the side for the 4th Test.

Injury Update

Ravindra Jadeja has been declared fit for the 4th Test. There is no news of any major injuries in both the camps. However, England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler is set to miss the Test match due to the birth of his child.

Dream11 Prediction – INDIA vs ENGLAND, 4th TEST

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, KL. Rahul, Haseeb Hameed

All-rounders: Chris Woakes

Bowlers: James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG: My Dream11 Team

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, Haseeb Hameed, Mark Wood, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Pope, Jack Leach

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:03 AM IST