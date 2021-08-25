e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 10:06 PM IST

Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test | 'So poor': Wasim Jaffer, Kevin Pietersen, former cricketers react after India's sorry show with the bat

FPJ Web Desk
England's James Anderson celebrates the dismissal of Indian Skipper Virat Kohli during the day one of the Third Test Match between England and India at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Wednesday. | ANI

England's James Anderson celebrates the dismissal of Indian Skipper Virat Kohli during the day one of the Third Test Match between England and India at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Wednesday. | ANI

Advertisement

Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ensured that England gets off to a solid start after India was bowled out for 78 in the second session of the opening day of the ongoing third Test here at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday.

Former India and England cricketers reacted to India's poor show with the bat. The likes of Wasim Jaffer, Irfan Pathan, Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to express their views after England seamers ran through the Indian batting line-up on Wednesday.

Advertisement

England pacers James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran and Craig Overton hunted in a pack as India was bundled out for 78 in the first innings. Anderson and Overton scalped three wickets each while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran took two wickets each.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

India vs England | Players reportedly involved in heated confrontation at Lord's Pavillion on Day 3...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 10:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal