Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test | 'So poor': Wasim Jaffer, Kevin Pietersen, former cricketers react after India's sorry show with the bat

Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ensured that England gets off to a solid start after India was bowled out for 78 in the second session of the opening day of the ongoing third Test here at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday.

Former India and England cricketers reacted to India's poor show with the bat. The likes of Wasim Jaffer, Irfan Pathan, Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to express their views after England seamers ran through the Indian batting line-up on Wednesday.

England pacers James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran and Craig Overton hunted in a pack as India was bundled out for 78 in the first innings. Anderson and Overton scalped three wickets each while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran took two wickets each.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 10:07 PM IST