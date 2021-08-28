Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test | Ollie Robinson takes 5 wickets as England demolish India by innings and 76 runs

England made light of Indian batting and beat the visitors by an innings and 76 runs in third Test to level five-match series 1-1.

India lost eight wickets in about an hour to go from 215 for 2 to 278 all out.

India, needing to bat well on Day 4 of the Headingley Test against England, had Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli walking out on a sunny Saturday morning. However, the luck didn't shine as brightly as both were dismissed in the first hour by Ollie Robinson. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant followed soon after the captain's wicket putting England at the driver's seat.

Pujara was dismissed leg before for 91, without disturbing his overnight score, while Kohli added 10 and walked back, caught at first slip for 55 with India trailing by 117 runs at the time. In the very next over James Anderson made Ajinkya Rahane walk back with a caught behind. And off the next over, Robinson sent Rishabh Pant packing for 1.

Mohammed Shami then could not pull off an encore from the previous Test and was bowled by Moeen Ali as India lost their seventh wicket.

Overton then removed Ravindra Jadeja to break any small resistance India were trying to produce.

More to follow...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 05:26 PM IST