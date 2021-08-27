Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test | Netizens try to summon the old Cheteshwar Pujara spirit as India battle hard to save match at Leeds

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara surely hasn't had a good time against England in the ongoing five-match Test series. In the 5 innings so far, Pujara has scored just 71 runs at an average of just 17.75.

And, most the cricket fans and fraternity have come down hard on Pujara. However, at one point in 2nd Innings of 3rd Test match at Leeds, Pujara batting on 14 on 13 deliveries with a strike rate of over 100 came as a pleasent surprise for Indian fans with many speaking out on social media on Pujara's newly found intent to score quickly.

India are currently batting on Day 3 with Pujara and Rohit Sharma battling the England quickies with solid 50 run partnership.

Both Pujara and Rohit Sharma are defending well and are in control of boundaries after Rahul's ealy wicket. James Anderson threatened with his outswingers, but didn't get a wicket.

Below are the best reactions:

Earlier, England were bowled out for 432 in 132.2 overs. The hosts could add only nine runs to their overnight score of 423. Craig Overton cracked successive boundaries through square of the wicket on both sides. But he was dismissed LBW by Mohammed Shami. Overton (32) went for review, but in vain. Jasprit Bumrah finished off the England innings by hitting the off-stump of Ollie Robinson (0).

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 07:44 PM IST