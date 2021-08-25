Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test | England seamers bundle out India for 7th-lowest score in Test history while batting first

James Anderson was the wrecker-in-chief for England as India were bundled out for 78 before Tea on Day 1 of the third Test at Leeds on Wednesday. The total is 7th-lowest total ever batting first in Test history.

The 39-year-old Anderson began by taking out KL Rahul for a duck on the fifth ball of the innings. He set up Rahul's dismissal by enticing him to drive on an outswinger to keeper Jos Buttler after three inswingers.

Anderson troubled Cheteshwar Pujara with inswingers before bowling an outswinger, on which Pujara (1) hung his bat out and nicked behind to Buttler. Kohli (7) unleashed a cover drive off Anderson, only for the thick edge to go behind to Buttler.

At 21/3, the tourists were in all sorts of trouble. But Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane stopped the slide with a partnership of 35 runs for the fourth wicket. At the stroke of lunch, Rahane nicked behind to Buttler off Ollie Robinson to leave India in trouble again.

Sharma was the only batsman trying to defend and negotiate the moving ball. However, the Hitman tried to drag a pull from that awkward region, to pop it softly into the hands of mid-on. He was dismissed for 19.

Craig Overton and Sam Curran claimed two wickets in two deliveries on separate occasions to jolt India after Lunch.

England found themselves in the driver's seat when Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah fell in quick succession.

It all started with pacer Ollie Robinson getting the all-important wicket of Rishabh Pant straight after Lunch which open the flood gates.

India went into the game unchanged from their winning combination at Lord's, while England brought in Dawid Malan and Craig Overton for this Test.

After a memorable win at Lord's, India will look to carry on the momentum. England suffered another setback as Mark Wood was ruled out of the third game with shoulder injury. Wood injured his shoulder in the second Test while diving near the boundary ropes.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first. While the Indian eleven was unchanged, England brought in Dawid Malan and Craig Overton for Dom Sibley and Mark Wood respectively.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 07:53 PM IST