ENG vs IND, 2nd Test: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips, injury update, and probable XI for India vs England

What should have been an easy win to start with, turned out to be an agonizing draw. Team India started off in an emphatic style in the first Test and were in touching distance of gaining a 1-0 lead in the 5 match series, however, weather played a spoilsport and the fifth day was completely washed out forcing the two teams to share points.

England on the other hand would breath a sigh of relief as they were well and truly cornered by the Indian team in the first Test. Their bowlers did a good job but the English batsmen, apart from Root, were caught napping by the Indian pacers.

Both teams would be looking to take the crucial 1-0 lead in the series by giving their all during the second Test at Lord's which starts from August 12.

Injury Update

Team India suffered a major blow when Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the second Test. He is suffering a myofascial strain on his left hamstring. R. Ashwin and Ishant Sharma are the two bowlers who can replace him. Looking at the conditions, India might go for their most experienced fast bowler in place of Thakur.

England will also miss Stuart Broad in the second Test as he injured his calf during a training session. Mark Wood is expected to get a chance in the 11. Moreover, Moeen Ali has been recalled to the side, and he might make his way into the playing 11 as well.

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, KL. Rahul

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, KL. Rahul, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, Haseeb Hameed, Mark Wood, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Pope, Jack Leach

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:45 AM IST