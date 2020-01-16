'End of the road': Harbhajan Singh shares everyone's fears about MS Dhoni

Following the BCCI annual contract news, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh said that MS Dhoni played his last game for India during the 2019 World Cup.
BCCI, on Thursday, announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. The major exclusion from the list is former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In 2018/19, Dhoni was in Grade A of BCCI contract list. But there has been no mention of him this time around.
However, former India and CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh commented on Dhoni's omittance from the annual contract. "It is probably the end of the road for MS Dhoni. I heard the World Cup would be his last event for India - after that he won't play for India again. He had made up his mind long back and that is why he has not made himself available," Harbhajan Singh told India Today.
"If Dhoni has a good IPL and is sure he will because he works so hard... I have no doubt he will have a great IPL. As far as I know, he has made up his mind. If he has a good IPL, he will still make himself unavailable. I don't see him making a comeback. Knowing him, he has played his last game for India during the World Cup," Harbhajan Singh added.
However, according to sources, Dhoni was informed that he won't be given BCCI's central contract before the decision was announced today. A player needs to play a minimum of three T20 matches in a particular season to be eligible for BCCI central contract.
Dhoni last played a match in India's semi-final loss to New Zealand at the 2019 ICC World Cup. He has been on a sabbatical since then and his future with the team isn't clear.
