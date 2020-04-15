End of MS Dhoni? With IPL 2020 indefinitely postponed, have we seen the last of Mahi bhai?

There are moments in life where you want to freeze time. The Roger Federer backhand; Diego Maradona’s Hand of God; the Sachin Tendulkar straight drive; Virat Kohli’s roar after a win; and of course, MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot during the finals of the 2011 World Cup.
I remember the discussion after India took the trophy after beating Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium; people who had seen the 1983 victory said they never thought they would see this again; others said it was one of the greatest moments that they were witness to. “That guy Dhoni. India’s greatest captain. Master tactician,” I’ve heard people say.
One thing you cannot accuse Dhoni of – irrespective of his batting and keeping form – is the intensity with which he plays the game. Behind ‘Captain Cool’ is a shrewd thinker and a student of the game. Before India announced the lockown, his Chennai Super Kings teammates said that he looked intense and in fine touch during net practice. Piyush Chawla, who was picked by the franchise during the auction late last year, said Dhoni was focused and showed match-like intensity in the way he was batting and keeping. “Mahi bhai was absolutely focused, training purposefully and was looking really good. He was showing match-like intensity in the way he was batting and ‘keeping and that was rubbing off on others,” Chawla was quoted as saying on the CSK website.
People unfortunately began questioning Dhoni’s intensity and loyalty soon after the 2011 World Cup. For that is how the typical Indian fan is: someone who loves India, but not the game. Sachin had to score a century in every match, and Dhoni had to bring home every trophy. That wasn’t the case. India lost a 4-0 Test series in England and a 5-0 Test series in Australia. The Indian fan typically questioned Dhoni’s captaincy and accused him of getting too repetitive. And then in 2013, silencing his critics, Dhoni became the first international captain to win a World T20, a World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. Everyone loved Dhoni again.
Six months later, he announced that he was retiring from Test cricket, and Virat Kohli was finally appointed captain for the longest format of the game. Yes, Dhoni was an integral part of the ODI side, and while his big hitting had reduced, he had become more of a grafter who would regularly rotate the strike by quickly running between wickets or stumping batsmen who get momentarily get distracted. Dhoni stumpings are epic; his gloves are right next to the stump, and he whips off the bails before the batsman realises what has happened.
His ability to keep cool in a situation is also incredible, as this final over against Bangladesh showcased
And in 2020, we don’t know if he will play for India again. The IPL has been postponed indefinitely and experts – India coach Ravi Shastri and former India opener Gautam Gambhir – have both said that Dhoni’s performance in the IPL could determine his future.
If this is the case and Dhoni never plays cricket for India again, it’ll be a tragedy to think that the last time we saw him was during that heart-breaking semi-final against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.
One thing we can still take into consideration is that no Indian cricketer – not even Sachin Tendulkar nor Kapil Dev – has resonated with the public as MS Dhoni has. If the BCCI goes by a fan’s demand, he could play again next year. True, he will be 40, but that was also the age Tendulkar retired at, wasn’t it?
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)