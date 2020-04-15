End of MS Dhoni? With IPL 2020 indefinitely postponed, have we seen the last of Mahi bhai?

People unfortunately began questioning Dhoni’s intensity and loyalty soon after the 2011 World Cup. For that is how the typical Indian fan is: someone who loves India, but not the game. Sachin had to score a century in every match, and Dhoni had to bring home every trophy. That wasn’t the case. India lost a 4-0 Test series in England and a 5-0 Test series in Australia. The Indian fan typically questioned Dhoni’s captaincy and accused him of getting too repetitive. And then in 2013, silencing his critics, Dhoni became the first international captain to win a World T20, a World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. Everyone loved Dhoni again.

Six months later, he announced that he was retiring from Test cricket, and Virat Kohli was finally appointed captain for the longest format of the game. Yes, Dhoni was an integral part of the ODI side, and while his big hitting had reduced, he had become more of a grafter who would regularly rotate the strike by quickly running between wickets or stumping batsmen who get momentarily get distracted. Dhoni stumpings are epic; his gloves are right next to the stump, and he whips off the bails before the batsman realises what has happened.

His ability to keep cool in a situation is also incredible, as this final over against Bangladesh showcased