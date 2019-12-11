Empty stands, handful of smiles and heavy snipers: Pak play Lanka

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi cricket stadium that this hosting the first Test between Pakistan and Srilanka since the 2009 terror attack has a capactiy of 28,000.

However, the first day recored only 8,000 spectators — many of who skipped classes, work on Wednesday to attend the game but through at least five security checks.

The security presence was highly visible with heavily armed patrols and snipers on nearby rooftops.

The excitement, yet, was palpable as the cricket-mad country finally got to host a Test, 10 years after the militant assault on a convoy carrying the Sri Lankan team to a game in Lahore.

However, on Wednesday, all went well for the home team led by fast bowler Naseem Shah dominating Sri Lanka.

Naseem, who is just 16, grabbed 2-51 on the opening day of the first Test which marked a momentous occasion in Pakistan cricket at Rawalpindi stadium.

Sri Lanka won the toss and batted and closed the day at a precarious 202-5 after bad light stopped play 20.5 overs early.

At close Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 38 and Niroshan Dickwella not out 11 as Sri Lanka spoiled a good 96-run start given by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (59) and Oshada Fernando (40).

Pakistan struggled for wickets in the first session as Sri Lanka reached 89-0 at lunch.

Shaheen Shah Afridi trapped Sri Lankan skipper Karunaratne leg-before soon after lunch to trigger a collapse which saw the visitors lose four wickets within just 31 runs in the post lunch session.

Karunaratne hit nine boundaries in his 110-ball knock.

Naseem then had Fernando caught at slip for 40, an innings laced with six boundaries and a six.

It was his first Test wicket after he came away empty-handed from his debut in Brisbane against Australia last month.

He also had Angelo Mathews caught in the slips for 31. Mathews added 62 runs for the fifth wicket with De Silva.

Naseem, who is also included in Pakistan's squad for next month's Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, said he was happy to play the lead role.

SRI LANKA 1st inning

Karunaratne lbw b Shaheen...........................59

Fernando c Sohail b Naseem.........................40

Mendis c Rizwan b Shinwari..........................10

Mathews c Shafiq b Naseem..........................31

Chandimal b Abbas..........................................2

de Silva not out...............................................38

Dickwella not out.............................................11

Extras: (b5, lb3, nb3).....................................11

Total: (five wkts, 68.1 ovrs)........202/5

FoW: 1-96, 2-109, 3-120, 4-127, 5-189

Bowling: Abbas 20.1-7-50-1, Shaheen 16-6-37-1, Shinwari 14-4-47-1, Naseem 16-4-51-2, Sohail 1-0-9-0, Masood 1-1-0-0.