Emotional David Warner breaks down, mentions Virat Kohli in award speech

Melbourne: Newly-crowned Australian cricketer of the year David Warner on Monday said "I've let you guys down in the past", recalling, in his moment of glory, his one-year ball-tampering ban.

An emotional Warner won his third Allan Border Medal beating teammate Steve Smith by one vote in their first season following the ban that brought their rollicking careers to a one-year halt. "I know I've let you guys down in the past. It's just been remarkable to come back," Warner was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

The dashing opener added, "With the World Cup, to not go the whole way was disappointing. The Ashes, retaining that was fantastic - I obviously didn't turn up and I apologise for that - but I really had the hunger and determination to come back and do the best for our team.