Eight England players return home from IPL, three more to arrive

London, May 5: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) suspended indefinitely, eight England cricketers, including the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran, arrived at the Heathrow airport on an early-morning flight on Wednesday.

The other cricketers who returned from India after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council decided to postpone the tournament on Tuesday following several Covid-19 cases inside the bubble, are Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy.

The remaining three -- Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and Eoin Morgan -- will leave India in the next couple of days, skysports reported.