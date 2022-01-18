ECB to hold investigation after police called to break up post-Ashes party

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will hold an investigation after police were called to break up an early-hours drinking session at the team hotel, reports BBC.

England and Australia’s players and staff got together to mark the end of the Ashes at the tourists' Hobart base.

A video shows England captain Joe Root, bowler James Anderson and Australia trio Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey and Travis Head being told to disperse by police.

"The England party have apologised for any inconvenience," said the ECB.

"The hotel management received a noise complaint by a hotel guest and, as is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene.

"When asked to leave by hotel management and the Tasmanian police, the players and management in question returned to their respective hotel rooms.

"The ECB will investigate further. Until such times, we will make no further comment."

A video on social media showed four officers ordering Root, Anderson, Head, Carey and Lyon, who were sitting around a table full of beer bottles, to disperse from a roof terrace.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:30 PM IST